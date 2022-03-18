Bowling Green, KY - Mrs. Mary Belle Summers Pillow, age 99, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral services for Mrs. Pillow are scheduled for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and visitors at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m.
Mary was born November 13, 1922, in Louisville, KY, to the late William Herschel Summers and the late Mary Elizabeth Galloway Summers. Mary is now reunited with Perry Richard Pillow, her husband for seventy-two beautiful years of marriage. Mary was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Carol Driver, her brother, William Harris Summers, and her sister-in-law, Helen Summers.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Jenny Pillow Bush of Bowling Green, KY, and Janet Ruth Pillow of Mt. Dora, FL, and her son, Jerry Pillow (Alice) of Bowling Green, KY; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew and two special granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Bush, and Mary Beth Driver.
Mary got saved at a young age and later joined the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. Mary was a huge lover of all animals, and her motto was, "They are God's creatures and deserve to be fed." She had several pets and loved feeding all the wild critters outside. Her daddy gave her the nickname "Mutt" because every time she went out to play, she would come back with a stray dog. Mary retired from Fruit of the Loom on Church Street after 35 years. She loved watching Andy Griffith, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Wheel of Fortune. Mary loved God and her family dearly.
Also, a special thank you to Jackie Haswell for caring for grandma.
