Bowling Green - Mary Bernice Newby, age 94, of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in her home. She was born on December 11, 1928 in Cloverport, Kentucky to the late Arthur Denham and Effie Turner Denham. She worked for many years and retired from Holly Performance. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Wayne Newby, daughter in law, Paula Kay Newby and their children, Hannah and Zachary; Two sisters, Virginia Houchens and Charlotte Burchett; and three brothers, Charles, Howard "Red", and Harold Turner Denham. She is survived by two daughters, Meda Kaelin, and Jackie (Joe) Riley of Bowling Green; a sister, Carolyn (John) Wilhite; Five grandchildren, Ollie, Andy, Aimee (Dan), Jody (Kara), and Ben (Jen); Seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00am with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Saturday from 9:00am until time of service at the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Broadway. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
