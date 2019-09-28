Bowling Green - Mary Beth Spears was born April 23, 1955 in Bowling Green KY. She was a graduate of the Bowling Green High School. She worked for 27 years at The Animal Hospital. The two churches that meant so much to her were the Greenwood Park Church of Christ and Hillvue Heights Church. Beth made unforgettable impressions on everyone she knew. She loved to laugh and she loved to love.
She loved her home, her yard and her trees. She loved her neighbors and the treats they would bring her. She loved old TV shows, animal shows, and game shows. She loved Tom Selleck, (though she never got to meet him). She loved Pepsi, Hostess King Dongs and wavy lay potato chips. She loved Jesus, but had a lot of questions for Him. She loved music, but was sad that it died in the 70s. She loved the ladies in the office at Hillvue Heights Church. She loved her old friends from Greenwood Park Church of Christ.She loved every stray cat in Bowling Green, KY. The love of her earthly life was Max. The shitzu that had been her companion for many years. Max ate better than Beth, was taken to the Dog Park twice a day every day for his entire life, had a more comfortable bed than Beth, if he sat in her chair she would find another for herself, Beth's world revolved around Max. They were beautiful together.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ralph and Lavinia Spears. She is survived by a loving brother Terry and his wife Lee. Beth passed Wednesday, September 25th at her favorite place, her home, next to her favorite partner, Max. Visitation will be from 11:00 am -12 Noon Monday in the chapel of Hillvue Heights Church with funeral at 12, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society 1925 Old Louisville Road Bowling Green, KY 42103.