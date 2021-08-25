Bowling Green - Mary Charlene Smith Anderson, 55, of Bowling Green passed away August 24, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green native was born June 26, 1966 to the late Charles Andrew Smith and Mary Ann Hodges Summers. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joey and Michael Smith. Mary worked at Country Oven Bakery for 17 years and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She loved her grandkids, nieces, nephews, and all of her family.
Survivors include husband of 37 years, William Earl Anderson; son, Christopher Todd Anderson (Erica); stepfather, Willard Summers; brothers, Randy Smith (Lisa) and Pat Smith; sisters, Sherill Spradlin (Don Smith) and Charlotte Johnson (Kelly); sisters-in-law, LaWanda Troutt (Randy) and Becky Smith; brother-in-law, Jeff Anderson; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.