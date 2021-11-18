Fountain Run - Mary Dean (Pedigo) Pedigo, age 89, passed peacefully from this life, Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home in Fountain Run, Kentucky. Mary Dean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher. She was a member of Scottsville Church of Christ; she truly lived what she called a "blessed life" and gave all the glory to God.
The Monroe County native was born on August 11, 1932, at her parent's home on the family farm. She was the daughter of the late Ivan Finley and Mary Cathern (Hagan) Pedigo. When she was a student at the White Oak Ridge one-room school and Fountain Run High School, her classmates lovingly called her "Deanie." She then attended Western Kentucky University, was named the Talisman Queen, and achieved a teaching certificate in Home Economics. Mary Dean enjoyed serving on the WKU Alumni Board and was named a Kentucky Colonel.
Mary Dean and John Albert Pedigo met while she was completing her first teaching assignment in Allen County, Kentucky. They were married on October 9, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and soon moved to McMinnville, Tennessee, where they started their family.
Due to John's varied roles in the textile industry, they moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, in 1971, and continued to raise their five children. The couple then relocated to Cookeville, Tennessee, in 1987. After John's passing in 1993, Mary Dean then migrated back to her family home in Fountain Run, Kentucky, where she resided until the time of her passing.
Mary Dean was always active in church and enjoyed additional friendships in the Hendersonville Lakeside Neighbors Club, Scottsville Garden Club, her dear M & M Group in Cookeville, Fountain Run Women's Club, and numerous bridge clubs throughout the years.
Mary Dean was preceded in death by her husband, John Albert Pedigo; her parents, Ivan Finley and Mary Cathern Pedigo; and her brother, James Ivan Pedigo. She is survived by five children: Al (Delores) Pedigo, Jim (Marianne) Pedigo, Bob (Andi) Pedigo, Nina (Chris) Carroll, and Ivan (Michelle) Pedigo. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Chasity Pedigo, John Robert Pedigo, and Allison Pedigo; Benjamin (Danielle) Pedigo and their daughter Kit, Betsy (Kyle) Farwick and their son Dean; Allie Dean Pedigo, Bradley Pedigo, Jack Pedigo, and Will Pedigo; Catie (Ronan) Conlon, Ginny (Matt) Schaffner, Christopher (Emily) Carroll and their son Tripp, and John Parker Carroll; Sara-Cate Pedigo, Deanie (Judson) Chaudoin, Mallory Pedigo and Bailey Pedigo. Mary Dean took great joy in her large family and cared for each of them deeply.
Visitation to honor her life will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, 1 - 8 PM, at the Scottsville Church of Christ. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2 PM, at the Scottsville Church of Christ. Visitation will precede the service from noon until 2 PM. Graveside services and burial will follow at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery in Glasgow, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be contributed to the Mary Dean Pedigo Scholarship Fund, C/O College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or the Scottsville Church of Christ, 1379 Smiths Grove Road, Scottsville, KY 42164.
T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Scottsville, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.
