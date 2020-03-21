Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mary E. Lightfoot-Armstrong, age 78 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation-Funeral Services-Interment (All) are Private. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Online Condolences-Burnamandsonmortuary.com.