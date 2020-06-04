Russellville – Mary Eleanor Adams McCormick of Russellville, KY., passed away at her daughter's home, on her 82nd birthday, surrounded by her daughters and their families.
She was born on June 1, 1938 in Olmstead, KY. to the late Raymond Benjamin and Elsie Daniel Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Gordon K McCormick as well as her eldest sister, Dorothy Adams Riggins.
She is survived by three daughters: Melanie Markham Randolph (Jeff) of Franklin, KY, Pam Markham Crow (Bryan) of Louisville, KY, and Amanda Markham Smith (Stew) of Yorktown, VA; two sisters, Margaret Adams Celsor of Russellville, KY and Carolyn Adams Gray of Nashville, TN.; five grandchildren, Megan Randolph Strait (Ford) of Louisville, KY, Benjamin Crow and Joshua Crow of Louisville, KY, and Alexandra Smith and Emily Smith of Yorktown, VA; one great-grandson, Titus Strait of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services for Eleanor McCormick will be conducted at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating followed by a private burial in Belmont Cemetery in Allensville. The family will receive friends via a drive-through visitation on Saturday, June 6 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Russellville Camp, P.O. Box 344, Russellville, KY. 42276. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website at, www.summersandsonfh.com.
Commented