Bowling Green – Mary Elizabeth Collins Dale (66) of Bowling Green, Ky passed away peacefully in her home January 16, 2021. She attended College High until its closing and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1972. She graduated cum laude from WKU with a B.S. in Textiles & Fashion Merchandising. Employers include Citizens National Bank and Edward Jones Financial. She was an EYC sponsor, 80’s Ladies member, Sunday School teacher, Altar Guild member, and PEO Chapter AD member. She’s remembered for being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and a faithful member at Christ Episcopal Church. Her memory will be cherished by her friends and family especially her mother, Mary Hart Lyle; her husband, James Arthur Dale, Jr.; her daughters, Mary Kathryn of Birmingham, AL, Cortney Hart (James Gillespie Gilmore V) of New Bern, NC, and Anna Paige of Brookline, MA; her grandsons, James Gillespie Gilmore VI and Joshua Hart Gilmore; brother, William Herbert Collins, Jr. (Angela); and sister, Jane Marshall Collins Smith (Buz). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will occur at a future, safer date. The in-person service, limited to family only, will be livestreamed at YouTube.com/cecbg on Thursday, January 21 at10:00 a.m. CST. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Christ Church Memorial Fund, 1215 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or ALS Association, KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd, #101, Louisville, KY 40223. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
