Bowling Green - Mary Elizabeth (Pearson) Jenkins, age 97, passed away on March 6, 2021 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was born April 2, 1923 to the late Carl and Lallie (Richey) Pearson.
Mary was a member of East London Baptist Church in London, Kentucky and a long time member of Plano Baptist and Greenwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a retired seamstress from Fruit of the Loom. Mary loved her family and will be missed by all.
Mary is survived by two sons Brent (Lydia) Jenkins, Mark Jenkins (Sandy); two daughters Sharon Thompson (Will), Shelia Webb (Terry); two step-children Charles Jenkins and Sue Hadley; sister JoAnn Connell; three grandchildren Laura, Andrew, and Brian Jenkins; two great-grandchildren Renee and Aiden Jenkins; twelve step-grandchildren and many step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband J.L. Jenkins, and several brothers and sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue FL-17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.