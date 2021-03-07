Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 31.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Sunday was 35.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.0 feet on 02/07/2020. &&