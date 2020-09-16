Bowling Green - Mary Elizabeth Cook McLemore age 101 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday at 8:05 pm in Bowling Green. She was born in Greensburg, Ky to the late Jim and Lela Wright Cook and the widow of the late Earl Moss McLemore. Also preceded in death her brother, James E. Cook.
Graduate of Western Kentucky State College and received her Masters of Fine Arts from WKU. Retired Art Teacher from Bowling Green City Schools. She was a classroom teacher 7 & 8th grade at Warren County Schools. She received the National Art Education Association Award in 1966. She was a passionate dedicated teacher. Member of the KY Retired Teachers and KY ED. Assoc. and KY Art Ed Assoc. Window decorator and Floor Sales at J.C. Penny on the Square, and Cashier at Sears on State Street. Member of Rockfield United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Mary is survived by her daughter, Julia Moss Wilkerson (Roger), Grandaughter, Tracy M. Pearson, Grandson, Tim Gommel (Vickie) of Ind. Two great grandsons, Matthew Norris (Amber) and Kalen Pearson (Ashley), a great granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Pearson, and one great great granddaughter, Haley Elaine Norris and her mother, Cassie, all of Bowling Green. Two sisters, Rebecca Judd and Dorothy Sloane. Her beloved friends Mary Catherine Matlock, Mila Sledge and Ronnie Brown. Special Nieces, Nancye Richardson and Belinda Calvert. Nephew Mike McLemore (Verla).
Graveside service will be at 10:00 am Friday at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Rockfield United Methodist Church Youth Programs in Mary McLemore's Memory.