Bowling Green – Mary Elizabeth Moyers Chandler of Bowling Green died May 13, 2021 at 81. She has joined her husband, John Gilbert Chandler. They were married 62 years and he preceded her in death just 4 months ago. Elizabeth was born April 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Shelby and Irene Moyers. Elizabeth was a lifelong member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, a graduate of WCHS (Class of ‘58) and Bowling Green Business College, attended WKU, and retired from Bowling Green Social Security. She was co-owner of Chandler’s Heating, Cooling, and Electric, and worked diligently throughout her life to support family, business, and numerous organizations. As a founding member she worked relentlessly for the local American Diabetes Foundation, served on the board of the local Federal Credit Union, and volunteered or helped others in many capacities. Elizabeth is survived by her children Wanda Chandler, Denise Goodrum, and Dennis Chandler (Amy), and nephew, Jeff Chandler. Bobbie Jean Snell and Ina Rhea Jackson survive her as “sisters”-in law. She has 5 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She has many beloved, extended family members and friends, as well. One grandson, Adam Cooke, preceded her in death. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 12:00-2:00 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Cultivate Kindness, POB 1082, 42101. http://cultivatekindnessnonprofit.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS