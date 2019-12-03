Scottsville - Mary Ella Shipley Sears, 84, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Park City, KY native was a former LPN for Halcomb & Oliver Clinic and Dr. Lee Carter, a member of First Baptist Church where she served as church clerk, President and member of church choir and Sunday school teacher, a member of KSALPN, former member of Circle One UDA, former member of Allen County Women's Club, former board member of Allen County War Memorial Hospital and charter member of Y.M.C.A.
She was a daughter of the late George Shipley and Ethel Duke Shipley. She is survived by her husband: James Sears, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Jeff Shipley, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Toni White, Gary, IN; 1 brother: Willie C. Shipley and wife, Bernice, San Diego, CA; 1 sister-in-law: Jean Erwin Shipley, San Diego, CA; 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an uncle and aunt who raised her: Elmer and Nintha Ponds; 4 brothers: Joel Shipley, George Shipley, Ernest Shipley and Benjamin Shipley.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Roscoe Robey and Bro. Barrett Wright officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 7:00 A.M. Thursday until funeral time. www.goadfh.com