Eddyville – Mary Ellen Croxton passed peacefully on June 6, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her husband James Huey Croxton.
Mary is survived by her daughter Beverly Sasser (Phillip) of Conway, South Carolina; son Jim Croxton (Lynne;) two grandsons, D.J. (Kate) and Christian Croxton; and great-grandson Drew Croxton, all of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by 4 sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral and burial were held in Eddyville, KY on June 8.
The family would like to thank the caring staffs at Charter Senior Living in Bowling Green and Hosparus Health. We would especially like to express our gratitude to Franchesa Sublett – caregiver, companion, and friend – for bringing joy, smiles, and laughter to Mary’s final months.
To honor Mary, the family would like to request donations be made to Sandra Brown Center on Aging supporting Alzheimers research. Checks should made to University of Kentucky, note “SBCoA” in the memo line. Mail to UKHC Philanthropy, Attn: SBCoA, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.