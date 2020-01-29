Bowling Green - Mary Ellen McPeak, 85, of Alvaton passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Henry and Irene Meier, she was born on January 18, 1935 in Conway Springs, Kansas. Mary loved her garden, flowers and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Cross Country Homemakers and Broadway United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by two daughters; Roxanne Robertson and Kearzell Wells (Dan), 4 granddaughters, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Burton McPeak, two sons; Jeffery and Terry McPeak.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Friday and Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
