BOWLING GREEN – Mary Evelyn (Shields) Stark, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Scottsville, Kentucky native was born Friday, September 9, 1938 to the late James L. Shields and Josie (Tabor) Shields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lewis Stark; sisters, Velma Cooper and Leatrice Shields; and brothers, James Ray Shields and Veachel Shields.
Mary was of the Christian faith and a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church. She had a love for music, especially live music and attending concerts. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Marilyn Stark of West Bend, WI, Cynthia “Cindy” Hines (John) of Bowling Green, and Cheryl Rushing (Kelley) of Sikeston, MO; her grandchildren, Harriette “Hattie” Hines (Dan Johnson), Matt Rushing (Alli), Heather Hines and Amy King (Sam); four great-grandchildren and one on the way; niece, Donna Cooper; great-niece, Jamie Kondracki; and her beloved cat, Jewel.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation prior to the funeral will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Allen County, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverview at Hobson Grove (The Hobson House) or Burton Memorial Baptist Church in Mary’s memory.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.