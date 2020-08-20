Bowling Green - Mary Frances Benefield, age 81, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Bon Aqua, TN native was born February 17, 1939 to the late Nola and Clifton Pendergrass. Frances was the wife of sixty years to Bill Benefield. She is preceded in death by two brothers Martin Pendergrass and Chester Pendergrass. Frances played basketball on the 1957 Hickman County High School District 21 Region VI championship team. She was a Warren County School system retiree, she worked at the Methodist Upper Room in Nashville, TN and was a charter member at Rich Pond Baptist Church.
She is survived by two children Greg Benefield (Julie) of College Grove, TN and Kim Jenkins (Bill) of Bowling Green, KY, four grandchildren Wes Benefield (Lindsey) of Fort Worth, TX, Stacey Benefield of Washington, DC, Macey Jenkins Hook (John) of Louisville, KY, J.D. Jenkins (fiancee Kayla Bale) of Cave City, KY, three great grandsons Knox Benefield, Wyatt Benefield and Drew Benefield all of Fort Worth, TX, one brother Fulton Pendergrass, several nieces and nephews also survive.
A walk thru visitation will be 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Friday, August, 21, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saturday until service time. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky Inc. 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.