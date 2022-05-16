San Angelo – Mary Frances was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in March of 1925, as Mary Frances Scott. Her parents were Goldie Corbin and John Scott. Her parents passed early in her life and she was raised by her older sister, Earlene. She attended school in Bowling Green and graduated from high school in 1943. She met John in the seventh grade in Bowling Green. They married in 1948 and celebrated their 64th anniversary prior to John’s death in May of 2012.
She determined early on that she was called to a life of service. When John went to the military she left Bowling Green to attend the St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee. The nuns left an indelible impression on her. She often spoke of the nuns and her experiences there. She graduated in 1946, qualified as a registered nurse.
In 1959 she and John moved to San Angelo and joined First Baptist Church where she remained a member.
Her life was devoted to the service of others and to her beliefs. Her life should be characterized as one of service to her community, compassion toward others and devotion to her family and friends. In any set of circumstances she always seemed to know the right thing to say and the right time to say it.
After working with a number of private practice physicians in San Angelo, she served as the operating room supervisor at Shannon West Texas Memorial Hospital for 20 years until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband John and her daughter Melinda Hurt.
She is survived about her son Mike, son-in-law John Hurt, grand-children Brandon Hurt and his wife Heather, Kelly Deary and her husband Nathan, and great grand-children Jackson, Jacob and Justin Deary.
At her wish she will be interred in Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens next to John and Melinda, in a private ceremony. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons- funeralhome.com
