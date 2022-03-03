Bowling Green - Mary Frances (Fran) Bannister Sowell passed away at Hospice on Wednesday, March 2 at the age of 88, following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Calvin Jack and Clevie Blythe Newton Bannister.

She was preceded in death by her brother Clayton and sister Beatrice Ann Bannister. She is survived by her husband of ?68 years, Eugene Madison Sowell, three sons Ronald Gene (Debra), Donald Ray (Hollie) and Jonathan Lynn (Lee Ann), seven grandchildren Kellie Crawford (Heath), Brad (Billie Jean), John Austin (Whitney), Clay (Megan), Jackson (Allie), Bailee and Matt, five great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Fran was a graduate of College High School and long-time resident of Bowling Green, KY having been born in Golden Pond, KY. She was a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church. Fran will be remembered for her 4 decades of banking in this community helping countless individuals and families obtain their first and forever homes.

Funeral Services will be at 11:30 am Monday, March 7, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Sunday and 10:30 am Monday until time of service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of Southern KY.