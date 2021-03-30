Bowling Green – Mary Frances Kelley Huffman Hollander, 82 of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her residence. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was a daughter of the late James Harry and Clytie Inez Denton Kelley and was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Edwin Huffman, her second husband, Dick Hollander and granddaughter, Isabella Fevold. Mrs. Hollander received her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. She was a retired teacher from Bristow and Moss Middle schools and was a retired receptionist for The Medical Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church; a world traveler, having visited six continents, and was a host parent for foreign exchange students. Survivors include her son, David Huffman; her daughter, Laura Fevold (Mike); two sisters, Ella Mae Newman (Bill) and Margaret Georgiana Smith; three grandchildren, Savannah Huffman, Drew Fevold and Hunter Huffman and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021 and from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
