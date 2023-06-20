BOWLING GREEN – Mary Frances Hurt Page, age 80, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. The Elkton, KY native was the daughter of the late William Earl Hurt and Frances Ezell Boyd Hurt.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, where she loved to worship and sing in the choir. She was the true matriarch of the family; she loved spending time with her family and friends, visible in the words written by her hand “I love my family so much, I didn’t want to make it hard to ask anyone to do anything as far as speaking or singing. I think that is too hard on family members. Love each other, stay united. Take care of each other. Stay close to our Savior, Jesus Christ. Let his light shine through each of you. Carry on, life is for the living!
Mary is survived by her husband, Bobby Page, two daughters, Leigh Ann Bland and Lisa Carol Clark, one sister, Linda Powell (late: Victor), three grandchildren, Kyle Bland (Kristen), Bryan Clark and Luke Clark, one great grandson, baby boy Bland soon to make his arrival, two nephews, Bill Carver (Lori) and Bob Carver (Sandy), great nieces and nephews, Ashley Brooks (her fiance, Cody), Hunter Carver (Brett and their kids Linley and Sawyer), Paige Carver, Emma Carver and Chris Carver.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM followed by burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville.
