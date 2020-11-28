Bowling Green – Mary Frances Turner, 90, passed away on Friday, November 27th at Magnolia Village Nursing Home. She was a Warren County native and daughter of the late Malery B. Hazel and Margie (Glenn) Hazel. Mary was a member of the Mount Zion Church of Christ and a retired employee of Holley Manufacturing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Turner; her daughter, Linda K. Parker; her brother, William Kenneth Hazel; and her sister, Betty Runnels. Mary is survived by a son, Jerry W. Stahl (Ann); her daughter, Anita D. Turner; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Private services will be held.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.