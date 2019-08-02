Bowling Green - Mary Helen Lawson, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Christian Healthcare. The Smiths Grove native was a daughter of the late Gustava Isenberg Yates and Jessie Bonner (J.B.) Moss. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Lawson, Jr.; two sons, Richard Lawson and Thomas O. Lawson; one daughter, Ruth Ann Mitchell; one nephew, Dwight Moss.
Mrs. Lawson graduated from Western Kentucky University, and worked at WKU as a librarian. She was a passionate and successful Scrabble player, and could never turn down a good game. Mrs. Lawson was a loyal member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Tiffany Inman (Sean); two grandsons, Erik T. Lawson (Dana) and Owen Lawrence Mitchell (Amy); one great granddaughter, Scout Inman and two nephews, Donald Moss and David Moss.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to Foundation Christian Academy.