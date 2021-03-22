Bowling Green – Mary Helen Duff Tibbs, 68 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Hollie Leathel and Mary Virginia Conner Duff. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Duff; five sisters, Hazel Duke, Margaret Davis, Evelyn Bushey, Carolyn Jacoby and Judy Tibbs. She was a member of the Assembly of God.
Leaving to cherish her memories is her daughter, Angela McGrew (Sherman) and her son, Wayne Tibbs (Tammy); six grandchildren, Wesley Tibbs, Dustin Tibbs (Amber), Kayla Miller (Josh), Shane Dunning (Katrinia), Brittany Creek (Jake) and Remington Tibbs; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Davis (Robert) and Sue Kendall (Gary); two brothers, Dean Duff (Alice) and Gary Duff (Sherry); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Martinsville Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.