Bowling Green - Mary Idella Beasy Hendrick age 95, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Cottontown, Tennessee. Mrs. Hendrick was born in Jefferson County, KY to the late Alford and Addie Scott Beasy. She is the widow of the late William Eugene Hendrick. She retired from BellSouth as a Long Distance Operator and was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Bowling Green.
She is survived by her daughter Chareene Humphreys and her husband Steve of Cottontown, Tennessee. Sister, Selma Frances Carlson of North Dakota. 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday ar the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
