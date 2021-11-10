Mount Pleasant, South Carolina - Mary Bushmiaer Davenport, 89, widow of Binks Bushmiaer and Charles Davenport passed away on October 31, 2021 in Mount Pleasant, SC. The Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Bowling Green on Friday, November 12 at noon. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Funeral Chapels and J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Mrs. Davenport was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on December 19, 1931, daughter of the late Clarence Homer Pulliam and Etta Walker Pulliam. She graduated from George Peabody College and retired after 17 years from Metro Nashville Public Schools as a Master Teacher. Mary loved her students and her fellow teachers. In retirement, Mary was a Life Master Duplicate Bridge Player, a member of Vanderbilt Bridge Club and a member of the Nashville Women's Club. She was also a member of Church of the Advent, Nashville, TN and Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, KY.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Heyward and her husband, Steve of Awendaw, SC; sister, Wiley Oliver of Glasgow, KY; granddaughter, Kathryn Heyward and grandson, Steve Heyward and his fianceé, Mallori Burks of Charleston, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090, https://www.aspca.org.
