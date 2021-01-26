Bowling Green – Mary “Janell” Hill of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully after a brief illness. She is the daughter of the late Clarence B. and Shirley A. Jarrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hill and her son, David A. Hill. Janell was a retired real estate agent and long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and took excellent care of her son who became disabled, until his passing in 2017. Janell is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Sean McGuinness, two grandchildren, Jack and Sarah McGuinness and a sister-in-law, Delphine (Paul) Kuhar of Allen Park, MI. A socially-distanced, public walk-through visitation will be held Friday January 29, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A public graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 553 Ashmoor Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101.