Bowling Green – Mary Josephine”Jody” Merideth, 81 of Richmond, Indiana died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Jody was a daughter of the late John Thomas Merideth and Mary Beulah Pennington Merideth. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Thomas Merideth and William Earl Merideth.
Jody loved her family like no other. She loved scrapbooking, taught water skiing, enjoyed genealogy, cooking, sewing, traveling. In 1959, Jody received the Betty Crocker Homemakers of Tomorrow, earning the highest score of a D.A.R. Award. She was of the Baptist Faith. She retired from teaching school after 38 years of service. Leaving to cherish her memory is her three brothers, Charles Darrell Meredith, Ronald Wayne Merideth and Kenny Joe Merideth; two sisters, Doris Jean Merideth and Rebecca Joan Merideth; Several nieces, nephews and cousins; one aunt, Ellen McDaniel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service on Friday at 12 noon at Mt Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Her wishes to be cremated will be honored by her family. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, Food Drive, P O Box 1922, Bowling Green, Ky 42102-1922
