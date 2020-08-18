Bowling Green, KY - Mary Katherine King, age 74 of Bowling Green, KY went home to be with her Lord Monday August 17, after a brief illness and hospitalization at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Mary Katherine was born in Florence, AL to Jack and Carrie Gonce on June 18, 1946. She learned to play the organ at an early age and was playing in local churches by her early teens. She also played oboe and clarinet in the band and loved all types of music. She married her high-school sweetheart Harry M. King, Sr and lived in El Paso until the Vietnam War. She moved back home to Florence with their son Harry, Jr while her husband served overseas. Everywhere they lived she taught piano lessons and one of her most prized possessions is her Steinway baby-grand piano. After Harry left the service they lived in several places in Alabama, including Enterprise where their youngest child William Jackson King was born. While in Enterprise she earned an associates degree in computer science and was the organist at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
The family moved to Bowling Green in 1980 where she continued to play for several churches, most recently at Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served for over three decades. She taught piano lessons and was a licensed funeral director at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel. Mary Katherine was president of the Jack and Jill Homemakers Club for several years. She decorated for each and every holiday and always lit candles at the table.
She loved her family and was a faithful friend to all those who knew her. Her favorite activities were picnics, watching professional football – she loved the Packers – and watching NASCAR races.
Mary Katherine King is survived by her husband Harry M King, Sr, her sons Harry (Nancy) King, Jr and William (Elizabeth) King; four grandchildren: Rachel, Alexander, Gavin and Gwen. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Gonce, and her parents Jack and Carrie Gonce.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts can be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family is also so very grateful to her faithful friend and caregiver Robin Tupper of Bowling Green.