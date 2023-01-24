Mary Kathleen (Katy) McGinnis, 38, of Bowling Green, passed away on January 22, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born on March 26, 1984, in Bowling Green.
Katy was a 2002 graduate of Bowling Green High School, attended Western Kentucky University, and later began work as a licensed massage therapist. She enjoyed dance and was a member of Fountain Square Players in her younger years, acting in many local theater productions. She loved music and animals, especially her dog, Rebel.
She was the daughter of the late Bill McGinnis and Judy and Tom Moore of Bowling Green, who survive. She is also survived by her children, James Thomas Shanahan and Grace Pauline Diane McGinnis, both of Bowling Green; her sister Suzanne Moore of Bowling Green; her aunts, Nancy Holland of Bowling Green and Sarah Scent of Houston, Texas; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, with a celebration of life held at 2:00 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, or charity of one’s choice.
