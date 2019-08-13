Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... .A HOT AND HUMID AIRMASS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY WILL CAUSE HEAT INDEX VALUES TO RISE INTO THE 105 TO 108 DEGREE RANGE THIS AFTERNOON. LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO BRING RELIEF TO SOME AREAS. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES IN THE 105 TO 108 DEGREE RANGE ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ELEVATED HEAT INDICES WILL IMPACT THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&