Bowling Green – Mary Lee (Hobson) Kelley of Bowling Green, KY died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was 94.
Mary Lee was born in Jeffersonville, IN on January 14, 1928, the middle daughter of the late Lee R. and Minnie O. Hobson. She moved to Bowling Green, KY to attend Bowling Green College of Commerce where she met her husband, Tom Kelley, Jr. They wed in 1948, and were married for 43 years. Tom and Mary Lee enjoyed extensive travel domestically and abroad, frequent snow skiing trips, a vibrant social life with country club friends, and weekends with family at Nolin Lake. She cherished her many close friendships.
Mary Lee had a sharp mind, a dry wit, and an impeccable memory; she was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader. She was a devoted member and volunteer of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and most recently of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.
“Gran” especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and doted on them with regular cards, letters, and gifts. The dollhouse in her living room has stood for over 30 years, enjoyed by multiple generations during family gatherings and visits.
Mary Lee is preceded in death by husband Tom Kelley, Jr.; parents Lee R. and Minnie O. Hobson, sisters Dorothy “Dot” Connell and Minnie Blankenship, and son Rick Kelley. She is survived by her son Tommy Kelley and his wife Mary Jane; daughter-in-law Tori Kelley; grandchildren Chase Kelley (Brittany), Caitlin Davis (Joe), Carrie Guess (Austin), Collin Kelley (Swati), Shannon Kelley, and Carson Kelley; nine beloved great-grandchildren: Cruze, Maggie, Lincoln, Walker, Eli, Lively, Charlotte, Georgia, and Carolyn Jane; nieces Sharon Schweinhart (Bill), Pat Schweinhart (Marty), Neysa Kelley, Vicki McCoy, Steven Blankenship, and Debra VanDerveer; and many special and close friends whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday November 8, 2022 at the Presbyterian Church on State Street. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am in the Parlor, and the service will begin at 11am. Expressions of sympathy may be made as a donation to the Warren County Public Library.
