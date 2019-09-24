Bowling Green - Mary Lee Nuckols, 71, of Bowling Green passed Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Edith Hatfield. Mary Lee was born in Louisville, KY on February 14, 1948. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Rosa Holmes. Mary Lee was a retired first grade teacher at Park City Elementary, where she taught for 26 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bowling Green, past president of the Christian Woman's Fellowship, a member of the La Petite Garden Club, served on the Board of Directors of the Market House Community Theater and was the past president of the Kalasophic Literary Group in Paducah. Mary Lee is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kelly Nuckols, her son Randy Nuckols (Amy Beth), two grandsons, Christopher and Brooks Nuckols. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Christian Church, 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, KY with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM and Friday at the church from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.
