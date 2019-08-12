Bowling Green - Mary Lee Taylor, 73, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Providence, KY native was the daughter of the late John Lee Jones and Mary Martha Tucker Jones. Mary was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. She was in the class of 1964 at Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University. She is survived by her husband, Edward Taylor. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13 and on Wednesday, August 14 at 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions can be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
