Bowling Green - Mary Lorraine Jones, 71 of Bowling Green passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Medical Center. The St. Louis, Missouri native was a daughter of the late Devern Lewis and Mary Ellen Raper Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rickie P. Jones; three brothers, Gary Lewis, Randall Lewis and Kerry Lewis; and two sisters, Laverne Snyder and Rebecca Wartenbe.
Mrs. Jones was a cosmetologist, owning her own salon and was a member of Live Active.
Survivors include two daughters, Tina Denzik (Gary) and Athena Doss (Edward DiShon); one son, John Wayne (Duke) Jones; one sister, Lavonne Edwards; one brother, Steve Lewis (Sharon); five grandchildren, Crystal Whitaker, Mackenzie Jones, Dalton Pedigo, Destinee Hennion (Ryan) and Lucas Purtlebaugh (Briana); nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.