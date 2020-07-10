Bowling Green - Mary Lou Smith, 83 of Bowling Green died peacefully at her residence on July 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James Issac and Nellie Mae Smith Pendleton and preceded in death by her husband Cornelius Smith, also three brothers, Hubert, Paul and Edward Pendleton and one sister, Margaret Bradley. Mary Lou was a retired employee of Union Underwear and a member of Faith Tabernacle Church.
Her survivors include two brothers, Robert Mack Pendleton(Carolyn) and Benny Ray Pendleton (Wanda); her caregiver, Faye Brady (Charles); special grandchildren, Barbie Brady, Brandon Brady, Tyler Harral, Brittney Taylor and great grandchildren, Braydon and Mason Aldoph, Tanner Brady and Reece Huff and special friends, Thomas and Tracy Wright.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Church. Arrangements in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
