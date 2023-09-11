BOWLING GREEN – Mary Louise Basham, 76, of Bowling Green died Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence. The Logan County native was a daughter of the late Charles Graham and Oma Mae Parks Graham.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Basham; two brothers, Charles “Jack” Graham and J.T. Graham; four sisters, Dorothy Bock, Gertie Henry, Ruby Graham and Sue Echert. She was the wife of the late Harold Wayne Basham.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom. Her last request was one last trip to Walmart.
Her survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Beltz (Darrell), two sons, James Basham (Sarah) and Mark Basham (Sherry); eight grandchildren, Christina White (Tyler), Justin Robison (Kim), Katelyn Beltz, Samantha Basham, Christian Basham (Jordan), Gabriele Freeman (Joey), Abigail Barnett and Gevin Lundy; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Graham (Nancy) and Buddy Graham (Debbie); two sisters, Debbie and Gail; several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service held at 12 noon on Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Thursday.
