Bowling Green - Mary Louise Fox Conner, 72 of Bowling Green died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Elizabeth Miller Fox. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda G. Eze; three brothers, Floyd Collins, Danny and Gary Fox; four sisters, Linda York, Wanda Cherry, Connie Beckham and Shelia Fox. Mary was employed by Community Action as a Head Start School Bus Driver, she attended the church at the towers and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
Her survivors include two sons, Doug Fox (Amy) and Michael Thomas (Emily); one daughter, Sherri Thomas (Adam); nine grandchildren, Dora Eze, Tony Thomas, Mikey Thomas, Ashley Fox, Douglas Fox, Joshua Render, Johnny Thomas, Quinton Dice, Jr., Christopher Reef and Monica Reef; several great grandchildren; three sisters, Diane Vibbert (Art), Bonnie Vincent (Bart) and Carolyn Mayhew (Steve); one brother, Timmy Fox (Trish) and her special friend Billie Wilson.
There will be a private family service held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery.
