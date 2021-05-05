Bowling Green - Mary Louise (Scarbrough) Forsyth, age 74, departed into the arms of the Lord, Monday, May 3, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green. The Logan County, Kentucky native was born to the late Exie Cooper Scarbrough and the late John O. Scarbrough. Mary was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her only daughter, Rhonda Renee Forsyth, whom passed away in 1983; brother Gary Winston Scarbrough; sisters Nancy LaVerne Scarbrough and Bertha Andrews; niece Dana Estes Givens; and brother-in-law Bill Price.
Her memories will be cherished by her three sisters, Loretta S. Price, Betty Estes, and Deborah Cohen (Larry) all of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and there will be no public service. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery. May you rest in peace, Psalm 147:5. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.