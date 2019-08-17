Bowling Green - Mary Louise Goodman, age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, August 15, 2019, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. She was born September 17, 1930, in Nashville, to W.H. Rainsford and Lalie Bell (Briley) O’Steen. She was a 1948 graduate of East High School. She married Henry Goodman on December 26, 1952. After the death of her husband in 1985, she took over the family business, G&W Sales, running it until her retirement at age 70. Louise was an active and committed member in her community, volunteering at the Medical Center for over 1500 hours, and devoted her energy to establishing the Foundation Christian Academy, continuing as a long-term supporter and fundraiser. She organized a once-a-month devotional for the Area Nursing Homes, and arranged all the flowers throughout the year in the Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. Louise never met a stranger. She cared deeply about each person she interacted with and made everyone feel a part of her family. She is survived by her children, Randy Goodman (Jennifer Goodman) and Lorie Goodman (Bob Cook), her three grandchildren, Austin Cook, Ross Goodman, and Rachel Goodman, numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of “adopted” grandchildren. Family, friends, and all those who loved and were loved by Louise are invited to a visitation on Sunday, August 18, from 4-7 at the J.C. Kirby Funeral Chapel on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. A second visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, at 10 am and the funeral at 12 pm at Lehman Avenue Church of Christ in Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Foundation Christian Academy in Louise’s name.
