Bowling Green - Mary Louise Parker, 90 of Bowling Green died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Richard and Anna Cowles Wingfield and wife of the late D B Parker and preceded n death by a son, Kevin Parker. She was a co-owner of Louise's Bible Book Store. Louise was a member of the Women's Aglow, PTL Club and Women's Recovery Ministry.
Her survivors include her three children, Rick F. Parker (Edie), Anita K. Bishop ( Wendell) and Steve L Parker (Selena); a daughter-in-law, Judy King (Pat); six grandchildren, Greg Brian Parker (Jamie), Carly Leigh Carey (Mike), William Brandon Bishop (Nicki), Mary Olene Parker Teeter(John), Stephanie Carol Hood (Jacob) and Presley Hope Parker; 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Wingfield (Margaret) and Danny Wingfield (Karen)and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Way Church, 107 E Main St., Horse Cave, KY with burial in Hawkins Cemetery. Funeral services in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
Floral delivery will be received at the church from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and live steam of the service will begin at 2 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/thewayky In lieu of flowers the family request donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Commented