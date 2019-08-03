Charlotte - Mary Louise Key Scholten, age 78, formerly of Bowling Green, died July 28, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. (Heritagecares.com for full obit.)
She was born in Monroe Co. KY (Bugtussle) to James Harry Key and Gladys Mae Wimpee Key of Rockfield, KY on February 6, 1941. She has 2 children, Lynn Felts Hopkins of Charlotte, NC and James Alex Felts of Rockfield, KY; two brothers James Robert Key (Wilma) of Rockfield and Bobby Key (Linda) of Morgantown; 4 granddaughters Lacey Hopkins Velarde (Lou) and Erin Hopkins both of VA and Nicole Felts of Hadley and Sarah Felts of BG; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mary wanted to spend eternity with her beloved Bob. At a later date, her ashes will be spread in Naples, Florida where his were spread. She loved Facebook and her page will remain open.