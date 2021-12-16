Bowling Green - Mary Hart Lyle, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born November 26, 1929 and was a native of Bowling Green.
Mary Hart was preceded in death by her parents Judge Robert Milton Coleman, Jr. and Mary Marshall Coleman, husbands William Herbert Collins and James Henry Lyle, her daughter Mary Elizabeth Dale, two brothers Robert Milton Coleman, III and J. Ward Coleman, one great-grandson, Sgt. Ian Hunter Taylor.
Mary Hart was a retired bookkeeper from Harlin, Parker & Rudloff, a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Daughters of the King, several bridge clubs, literary clubs and a 55 year member of PEO. She volunteered at The Medical Center for 22 years. She traveled to the Arctic Circle, Australia, and Italy after retirement.
Survivors include her son, William H. Collins, Jr. (Angela), daughter, Jane Marshall Smith (Buz), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.
