Mary Magalene Phelps Meadors, age 81, passed away at her residence on February 8, 2023. She was born to the late Eugene Levy and Viola (Jordon) Phelps in March of 1941. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Levy Meadors, and their three sons; Billy Meadors, Timothy Meadors, and Ricky Meadors, as well as five brothers and two sisters.
Mary was employed as a seamstress for many years at Fruit of the Loom and later retired. She spent her later years loving her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughter of 43 years Alice Christine Meadors. Her sisters Thelma Wurst (Shorty), Faye McKinnley, and Betty Mooneyhan, one brother Clayburn Phelps. Five grandchildren; Gene Meadors (Ruth Ann), Ricky Meadors and wife, Megan Marie Meadors, Shaun Edmonds, and Heather Jordon Meadors, as well as seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 until noon, Saturday February, 11, 2023 with funeral service at noon all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Penns Chapel Cemetery.
