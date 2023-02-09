Mary Magalene Phelps Meadors, age 81, passed away at her residence on February 8, 2023. She was born to the late Eugene Levy and Viola (Jordon) Phelps in March of 1941. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Levy Meadors, and their three sons; Billy Meadors, Timothy Meadors, and Ricky Meadors, as well as five brothers and two sisters.