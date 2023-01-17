Mrs. Mary Katherine Matlock, age 93, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Colonial Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral Services are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Bucksville Cemetery in Logan County, KY. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
Mary was born October 17, 1929, in Logan Co., KY, to the late James Nole and the late Bessie Graham. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Sammy" Matlock, a son, Dwight Matlock and sister, Lillie Mae Hays.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth "Danny" Matlock of Bowling Green, KY; daughter, Reba Mihok (David) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Kristie Carmickle, Robbie Mihok, Kelly Matlock, Sarrah Young, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a member of Richpond Baptist Church which held a very special place in her heart.
