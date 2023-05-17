BOWLING GREEN – Mary Nell (Potts) Gregory, age 95, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Monday, May 15, 2023 at her residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. She was born in Water Valley, Mississippi on August 28, 1927 to the late James Potts and Georgia Potts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Potts and sister, Mabel Potts.
Mary loved cooking, spending time with her family and friends and loved holidays. She had a sense of community and autonomy that most people her age just do not get to have. She was loved and she lived a life worth living.
Her memories will be cherished by her three boys, Bob Gregory, Jim Gregory and Dan Gregory; her beloved grandchildren, Josh Gregory, Hannah Bruce, Rachel Gregory, Lain Gregory, Blaise Gregory, and Harper Gregory. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
