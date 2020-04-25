Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mary Rachel Jones entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital. Rachel was the daughter of the late Paul I. McCarty and Marian Jean Beavens McCarty. Rachel was preceded in death by her siblings, Paula, Tony, and Becky.
Rachel met her life aspirations by marrying, Kenneth Jones, September 6, 1986, and becoming a mother of 2 sons, Kolton K. Jones a Radiation Physicist and Konner K. Jones a Chemistry Doctoral Student, at the University of Oregon, all the while being very active in her faith at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Additionally, since childhood, her lifetime dream was to be a Registered Nurse which she achieved through Evansville University, Evansville, Indiana and postgraduate degrees through Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, as a Wound Care Specialist. Rachel donated endless hours ministering to individuals in need, of all ages, a true servant to others. This calling to serve as a Registered Nurse, originated as a small child before she started school, and her profession are her great joy and satisfaction.
Rachel is still here today, as is displayed through her children, husband, family and all the people's lives she's touched. She lives on through her kindness, her friendly smile, and the cherished memories she blessed on so many. Rachel truly is one of the Lords' Special Children. Kenneth Jones sums up his love for Rachel, "Love - Forever and a Day."
Rachel is survived by her spouse Kenneth Jones, Bowling Green, Kentucky and sons Kolton K. Jones, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Konnor K. Jones, Eugene, Oregon. Brothers, Gregory (Cynthia) McCarty, Washington, Indiana, and Kenny (Teresa) McCarty of Owensboro, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements - Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street-Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
