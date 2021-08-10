High Point, NC – Mary Roberta Boles “Bobbie” Welch, 75, of High Point, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Kerner Ridge Assistant Living. Born May 13, 1946, in Glasgow, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Fielding Jefferson Boles and the late Mary Alice Gibbons. Bobbie was a self-employed interior designer and a member of South Green Street Church of Christ in Kentucky. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Bruton and husband Michael of High Point, and Tara Jo Dickinson and husband Jefferson of Glasgow, Kentucky; grandchildren, Clay Nash, Cameron Nash, Laura Leigh Bruton, and Lilly Ruth Bruton. Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021, at First Christian Church in Glasgow, Kentucky with Pastors Jeff and Anne Bruce officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, NC is in charge of arrangements.