BOWLING GREEN – Mary Rose Felts Watts, entered into rest Monday, September 4, 2023. She was retired from Eaton-Cutler Hammer and Sears.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; James Oliver Felts and Minnie Ives Felts, 4 brothers; Earl, William, Cyrus and Fred Felts, 2 sisters; Elsie Berryhill and Marie Shew.
She was a member of White Stone Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by 2 daughters; Rhonda Kaye Buster (Kenneth) and Lana Renee Phelps (Michael), granddaughter, Miranda Summers (Robert II), great granddaughter, Madison Summers, great grandson Robert Summers III, 2 sisters; Edith Bessinger and Nina Shenton, several nieces and nephews, 3 step grandchildren; Mike Phelps (Crystal), Mark Phelps (Mellissa) and David Phelps, 4 step great grandchildren; Trinity, Patience, Amy and Andrew Phelps.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 AM.
