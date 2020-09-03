Morgantown - Mary Ruth Akin Barks, 84 of Bowling Green, KY formerly of Morgantown, KY passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Mary Ruth was born June 2, 1936 to the union of Forrest and Eclie D. Gidcumb Akin and wife of the late Estill "Pete" Barks. She was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church and she retired from Holley Carburetors after 41 years. Other than her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her son in law Bobby Hunton; three brothers Loy, Dean and Glen Akin and one sister Gwen Henderson.
Mary Ruth Akin Barks is survived by one daughter Judy Hunton of Bowling Green, KY; one brother Troy Akin (Brenda) of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jim McDaniel officiating. Burial will be held in Hill Haven Memory Garden. Visitation will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am until funeral time at 1:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Mary Ruth at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mary Ruth Barks.