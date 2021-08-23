Bowling Green – Mary Suzanne “Susie” Dinsmore passed into the care of her Savior and Maker on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born 79 years ago in Bethel Township, Miami County, Ohio to Herbert and Martha Dinsmore. She is survived by her brother Wayne and sisters, Betsy, Sarah and Jo. She loved giving sweet gifts to her many nieces and nephews and making “Buckeyes” every Christmas. Aunt Susie was a favorite and always remembered everyone’s birthdays and special events. She graduated from the local high school and remained a lifelong fan as demonstrated by her service to the Alumni Association as Secretary/Treasurer for 23 years. Susie worked as a key punch operator for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed working at a gift shop for about 10 years. She was a devoted believer in Jesus Christ and shared her musical talents with the church as the organist for 33 years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family all over the country and even Hawaii and Jamaica. She continued to make new friends wherever she went and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
